ISP searching for vehicles involved in pedestrian hit-and-run

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a pedestrian hit and run that happened in Twin Falls early in the morning on Feb. 19.

According to ISP, at around 1:11 a.m. in the area of Addison Ave. and Washington St., two vehicles struck a pedestrian in Twin Falls.

The condition of the struck pedestrian is unknown at this time.

One of the vehicles involved is believed to be a light colored 2000's Ford F150 extended cab pickup with a long bed. Police do not know the details of the second vehicle at this time.

ISP is calling for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the ISP dispatch at (208) 846-7500.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.