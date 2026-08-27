Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodTwin Falls

Actions

ISP: Filer man airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a pickup

Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper 10
Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6
Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper 10
Posted
and last updated

TWIN FALLS — A 42-year-old Filer man was airlifted to the hospital after police say he was struck by a pickup while crossing the highway west of Twin Falls on Wednesday morning.

Idaho State Police said that the crash occurred at 5:32 a.m. on US-30 at mile marker 213.5. According to police, the Filer man was walking across the roadway when he was struck by a 1993 Chevrolet pickup traveling eastbound.

The pickup was driven by a 44-year-old man from Twin Falls, ISP said. Police confirmed the driver of the pickup was wearing a seat belt.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by air ambulance.

Lanes were blocked for 2 and a half hours while officials investigated the crash.

ISP was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Filer Police Department and Magic Valley Paramedics.

Send tips to Magic Valley neighborhood reporters Lorien Nettleton and Joey Martin
Have a story idea from Twin Falls or the Magic Valley? Share it with our team below —

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Joey Martin

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Lorien Nettleton