ISP: Filer man airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a pickup

TWIN FALLS — A 42-year-old Filer man was airlifted to the hospital after police say he was struck by a pickup while crossing the highway west of Twin Falls on Wednesday morning.

Idaho State Police said that the crash occurred at 5:32 a.m. on US-30 at mile marker 213.5. According to police, the Filer man was walking across the roadway when he was struck by a 1993 Chevrolet pickup traveling eastbound.

The pickup was driven by a 44-year-old man from Twin Falls, ISP said. Police confirmed the driver of the pickup was wearing a seat belt.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by air ambulance.

Lanes were blocked for 2 and a half hours while officials investigated the crash.

ISP was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Filer Police Department and Magic Valley Paramedics.