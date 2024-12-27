Innovating in agriculture: Bare Beans brings ready-to-eat foods for this week’s Made in Idaho

RUPERT, Idaho — Magic Valley farmers and food producers are always innovating, making the region a "Mecca" for food production. Bare Beans in Rupert is one company that is bringing a fresh approach to a classic food staple



Bare Beans produces cooked, ready-to-eat beans farmed in the Magic Valley.

Unlike canned beans, Bare Beans have no liquid, preservatives, or additives.

Business is booming at Bare Beans in Rupert

“We go through about five of these a day,” Huff said.

Beans have been grown in Idaho as long as there's been agriculture. And Huff's husband has farmed them most of his life.

Huff founded Bare Beans in 2018, after looking for a product she could produce using her family's agricultural commodities

“We simulate the whole scratch homemade process. We do a batch-made kettle-cooked bean that has a great quality, great taste, great smell, but we don't have all the icky stuff that's in a can,” Huff said.

The project was no overnight matter.

“Michelle has been in the food industry for like 20 years or so, and we keep seeing this term 'value-added,’” said Bare Beans marketing director Beth Cofer. “And so when she knew there was something that her husband was already growing that she could revalue back to she thought of this and started talking about it and worked on it until she was able to perfect it into what it is today."

After the research and development had been sorted out, they started product testing.

“We kind of did a little grassroots marketing and brought to school districts in the area and we just gave the beans away,” Huff said. “And we got some great feedback and we were like ‘Okay, we're onto something here.’”

The process is just like you'd make beans from scratch at home — they soak beans in batches to rehydrate them, then cook them.

“After they're done getting cooked, they get all the way out up here to the shakers up there,” Huff said. “They get pumped up there onto our shaker, and then they come down here and get packaged into our packaging.”

The beans are an ingredient in many products, and they distribute nationwide. And they're revamping their retail product, so you should be seeing Bare Beans in your grocer's aisles by late 2025.

“We're just trying to get back to our the original way of rehydrating them all night, open batch kettle cooking, and getting back to the quality of good food,” Huff said.