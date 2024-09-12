Thousands of people came out to see the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial tribute on Wednesday, at the visitor's center and the Perrine Memorial Bridge.

September eleventh, a day not to be forgotten, with memorials and tributes held around the country. Including here at the Perrine Bridge.

For the third year, the Magic Valley is paying tribute in a unique, and striking way.

In observance of the 23rd anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks, a massive flag once again flies above the Snake River Canyon.

Thousands of people turned out, despite high gusting winds that grounded the planned Blackhawk flyover.

A ceremony featuring emergency responders, a 21-gun salute, a moment of silence, and musical performances accompanied the unfurling of a massive American flag, measuring 150 ft long by 78 ft wide.

Each of the 50 stars is five feet wide.

The flag will fly until Sept. 20th, when it will be taken down, weather permitting.