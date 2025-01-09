In the South Hills, this Nordic Association enjoys a winter gem in the desert for cross-country skiing

HANSEN, Idaho — As winter finally makes itself known in the high country of Southern Idaho, the High Desert Nordic Association, a local group of cross-country skiers, is reviving their winter activities in the Sawtooth National Forest, where they regularly tour scenic trails.

“You're going through the trees and it's just beautiful,” said Kathy Steinmetz, a member of HDNA, describing the breathtaking landscapes. “The trees are laden with snow and then the sun sparkles on them, it's just like you're in a little magical land.”

I joined Kathy and her husband Stephen for a group ski, the kind HDNA members hold informally, announced via posts on the group's Facebook page.

While the South Hills see plenty of visitors for snowmobiling and downhill skiing at Magic Mountain, a dedicated group prefers to explore the snow-covered terrain on their own power.

“There's camaraderie with other cross-country skiers," Steinmetz said. "It's just a really fun activity and a beautiful setting.”

Magic Mountain offers good options for people new to cross-country skiing, with well-maintained beginner loops. For more adventurous options, Nordic skiers with some experience can explore several miles of groomed trails, thanks to agreements between the HDNA, Twin Falls County, and the U.S. Forest Service.

"I would encourage somebody to reach out, get to know somebody who's familiar with the local trails, and come out and enjoy it safely with somebody who knows what's going on," said Lawrence Flournoy, president of HDNA.

Flournoy has been involved with HDNA since its inception in the early 1990s.

“I had a group of friends in the early '90s that formed HDNA. There was no local ski club, there have been ski trails up here for a long time, but there was no local ski club that maintained or promoted cross-country skiing. So that's how I became involved with it,” Flournoy said.

After a pause in group activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is eager to welcome new members and share their passion for the sport. They hold regular meetings from October to March on the third Thursday of the month, and have been inviting guest speakers to give presentations. This month's guest is Dr. Kevin Kraal, an ER medic and skier who will share about first aid considerations while skiing.

“We're back to doing all that now and we're really excited about having a good snowfall here,” Flournoy said.

“It makes winter something I look forward to because I get to do this. You know it's a great exercise,” Steinmetz said.