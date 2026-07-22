In-N-Out Burger to open in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Get ready to enjoy "animal style" fries without having to leave Twin Falls.

In-N-Out announced it will open its fourth Idaho location on Friday, July 24 at 1965 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.

The restaurant will employ about 90 associates when it opens, with a starting wage of $17.50 an hour.

In-N-Out said it will continue hiring in the months ahead.

The new location will feature one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 guests and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 28 guests.

The restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.