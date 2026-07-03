Idahoans mark 136th statehood day with permanent ink at Twin Falls tattoo shop flash event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls residents celebrated Idaho's 136th birthday Friday by getting state-themed tattoos at a flash event hosted by Legacy Tattoo Studio. The shop offered a sheet of pre-designed Idaho-themed tattoo options at a lower cost than a standard appointment, with customers in and out in about 20 minutes.

Jeff Horton was one of the first customers through the door. Horton told Idaho News 6 he has lived in Idaho his whole life and wanted something lasting to mark that connection.

"I'm 38, been living here my whole life. So Idaho's home. So I wanted something that was permanent commemorate me living in Idaho," Horton said.

WATCH | Twin Falls residents get tattoos in honor of Idaho's birthday—

Twin Falls tattoo shop celebrates Idaho's 136th birthday

A standard tattoo typically costs over $100 and requires an appointment that can last a couple of hours. Flash events offer a faster, more affordable alternative, with customers choosing from a set list of simpler designs.

The Idaho-themed options included mountains, potatoes, cowboys, and Idaho outline designs. For a little more, customers could get a Napoleon Dynamite tattoo as a nod to the film being shot in Idaho.

Tattoo artist Ben Jones said the shop intentionally chose July 3 as the date for the event.

"We were looking for something different than what everybody else does. Everybody does like a Friday the 13th, a July 4 theme, whatever. We figured out that Idaho was founded on July 3, so we are doing a July 3, which is all Idaho themed," Jones said.

Artist Hannah Arthur said flash events keep the designs straightforward and the placement practical.

"What we doing with our flash events is this premade designs and sizes we typically try to stick to arm and legs. So, no crazy throat tattoos," Arthur said.

For Kayla Michalios, it was her first flash tattoo and her first visit to Legacy Tattoo Studio. She chose a mountain range design.

"I ended up picking a little mountain range, just to kinda symbolize like the Tetons and the mountains," Michalios said.

Michalios said the experience felt like more than just getting a tattoo.

"I'm just kind of really enjoying and honoring how we found home and appreciating that," Michalios said.

For Arthur, the event was also a chance to connect with the community.

"One of my favorite things about it is I get to meet a bunch of people that I might not meet otherwise," Hannah said.

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