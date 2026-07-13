Idaho man charged with 9 felonies in Jerome after woman reports 2009 sexual abuse

JEROME, Idaho — A Burley man faces nine felony charges, including child sexual abuse, child sexual battery, and rape, after a woman reported repeated sexual abuse that took place in a Jerome home over several months in 2009, when she was 16.

Richard Rodney Chandler II, 55, was arrested July 8.

He told investigators he lived a polyamorous lifestyle and identified as a swinger.

He has denied the allegations against him.

Burley man charged with 9 felonies in 2009 child sexual abuse case

Chandler and his wife, Dawn, were truck drivers and practiced a BDSM lifestyle.

The woman told investigators she was treated as a "sex slave" and said the assaults also took place during cross-country trips.

The victim told investigators the two frequently sought additional partners at truck stops.

During the investigation, authorities identified three additional women who told investigators Chandler sexually assaulted them when they were minors.

Police said some of the women knew Chandler through connections in Jerome. Others were occasionally present at the house on East Ave A, which was frequently a site of swingers' gatherings and drug use.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 23.

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