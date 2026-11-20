TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Water is the key to southern Idaho's economic engine, and a severe drought has everyone from farmers to business owners feeling anxious.

Idaho leaders talk drought and water supply in Twin Falls

Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke visited Twin Falls to talk water at the Business Plus annual meeting on Thursday, where he discussed what state lawmakers can do as drought pushes the region's water supply to the brink.

Bedke told me most farmers made it through the irrigation season, with cutbacks, but said there isn't a whole lot of carryover for next year.

"We took most of the slack out of the system last year in that we, our carry in the river storage, some of the ancillary valleys. Oakley is empty," Bedke said.

"We're leaning on the hand of providence here, Mother Nature, to take care of us since she always has," Bedke said.

Bedke was involved in 2024's negotiations to preserve the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer and other water rights issues. When I asked whether he anticipated any legislative response to the drought, he pointed to continued funding for infrastructure.

"Well, possibly, I don't know what they would do. I hope what they will do is continue with the funding to invest in our infrastructure so that we can put more water in the article for if we get it then and be able to use it as efficiently as possible," Bedke said.

The Business Plus annual meeting's theme was water, and Executive Director Rebecca Wildman said there were few issues more important to economic development than water supply and wastewater capacity.

"For the Magic Valley, we’re an ag-based community. If our water in our waste, water are not up to par then it limits what we can do with our businesses and limits our economic development," Wildman said.

Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler said that Idaho's moratorium on new water rights changes how the city acquires water, and encourages efficiency.

"It does become one of the most critical elements of all forms of economic activity inside of the Magic Valley," Rothweiler said.

"Every organization, every entity is required to make better use of the water that they have and while the City of Twin Falls has made significant strides over the last few years, there's still more work that has to be done," Rothweiler said.

"Idaho is always risen through the challenge since 1890, and I expect that we'll do that again," Bedke said.

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