Idaho Democrats flip District 26 House seats from red to blue; voters cite cost of living

BELLEVUE, Idaho — As Democrats made gains in races nationwide, Idaho Democrats also picked up ground.

They will now hold 20% of the seats in both chambers of the state legislature. Despite those gains, Republicans will still hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate when the 2027 legislative session begins.

Idaho Democrats flip both District 26 House seats from red to blue

Kevin Marsh went to sleep Tuesday before the results were known. He said it wasn't until morning when he learned he had won his race for District 26 Seat B, an open seat contested by Republican Lyle Johnstone.

"The turnout was extraordinary, and that was exciting — just for democracy, let alone anybody's result," Marsh said.

With Blaine County seeing 76% voter turnout, 68% in Jerome County and 64% in Lincoln County, two seats held by Republicans went to Democrats.

"I like living in a district where it's not certain, because people have choices, and people — you really need to serve the people if you want to stay in office," Marsh said.

Marsh said he values the relationships he has built across party lines.

"I have a lot of admiration, appreciation for Republicans and Democrats in Jerome County," Marsh said. "I really appreciate the friendships, the trust that I built with with people in those communities, and I intend to continue on that relationship."

Jerome Democrat Anita Janis will be in Boise in House Seat A, prevailing over Republican incumbent Mike Pohanka.

She says she's familiar with being outnumbered. Janis credited frustrations with today's costs of things like rent, groceries, gas and healthcare for making a difference in her race.

"And it is difficult, being in the sea of red, but the point that I've been able to understand: We have some common issues and common needs," Janis said.

"My assessment is that people are upset," Janis added. "I believe that common concern about things like cost of living, healthcare availability — particularly for women — and certainly, areas where people might have lost jobs or be under seige or threat of that happening — you know, there's concern."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.