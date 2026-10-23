Idaho could see nuclear boom as small modular reactors near reality; Twin Falls panel set for Oct. 27

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The pace of innovation for small nuclear reactors means Idaho could be faced with big opportunities and challenges as businesses and municipalities begin exploring the technology.

Idaho has been at the center of nuclear innovation for more than 75 years. About 17% of U.S. energy comes from nuclear, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

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Idaho's nuclear future: Small modular reactors and what they mean for the Magic Valley

Little to none of the nuclear power produced is in the Western United States, but Idaho Advanced Energy Consortium Executive Director Christi Gilchrist says that is about to change.

"I think the sky is the limit as we have been figuring out how to best deploy these as a nation," Gilchrist said. "All those folks leaning in looking forward, we're going to see an SMR deployed in Idaho in our lifetime."

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A 2025 executive order from President Trump challenged small modular nuclear reactor developers to bring their projects to criticality by July 4, 2026. Now, driven by demand from heavy industry and data centers, some are predicting the start of a nuclear gold rush.

"We're here to help Idaho be right here in the middle of that conversation," Gilchrist said.

To help Magic Valley residents learn more about ways small nuclear reactors might start, the Idaho Advanced Energy Consortium is bringing a panel of experts and a documentary to Twin Falls on October 27th.

"What this opportunity is is a way to learn more to understand facts and myths, and and see what it really means for both activities happening at the site and what could be happening in the Magic Valley as a result of this renewed interest in atomic energy," said Twin Falls Economic Development Director Shawn Barigar.

Barigar says there are bound to be diverse opportunities to work with the new technologies.

"As we're learning more about how INL Is advancing new developments as the Magic Valley wanna find out how we might be a part of that renaissance," Barigar said.

You can see the documentary and hear the panel discussion on Tuesday, October 27th at the CSI Fine Arts Center. Doors open at 6.

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