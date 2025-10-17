ICAC arrests Twin Falls man on charges of Child Sexual Exploitation

BOISE, Idaho — On October 9, Twin Falls resident Preston Seeholzer was arrested by investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit on five counts of possessing "child exploitative material."

According to a news release from Idaho's Attorney General's office, ICAC collaborated with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to bring the charges against Seeholzer.

"This arrest reflects the dedication of our team and the agencies who work together to keep our communities safe," said Attorney General Labrador of the investigative effort.

Bond for Seeholzer was set on October 10 at $350,000, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 24.