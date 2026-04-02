Hundreds of pinwheels line downtown Twin Falls to recognize Child Abuse Prevention and Education Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Hundreds of pinwheels now line several blocks of downtown Twin Falls to mark April as Child Abuse Prevention and Education Month.

I walked with Silvia Renova and other members of the Magic Valley Child Abuse Prevention Coalition to learn why they set up the display every April to remind the community that it takes a village to protect vulnerable children.

"Pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse prevention, and April is child abuse prevention, and education month," Renova said.

Hear what this project means for community members —

Twin Falls pinwheels raise child abuse awareness

"And it represents the whimsical happy childhood that every child deserves to have," Renova said.

A Thursday rally included a proclamation by Twin Falls Mayor Jason Brown, as well as remarks from Twin Falls Sheriff Jack Johnson and Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks.

"Children are the most vulnerable, yet the most important members of our society, and it’s really important for them to feel safe, to be safe, so raising awareness in our community is really important because it is a prevention," Renova said.

For neighbors like Renova, the display is a reminder to stand up for what is right and protect vulnerable children in the Magic Valley.

"If a child comes to some trusting adult and tells them that they’re being hurt in some way, then it is our obligation as adults to help protect that child to report that abuse," Renova said. "We really want to raise awareness and help prevent, but we’re also there for us to help support families and kids."

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