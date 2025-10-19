Hundreds gather in Twin Falls to voice concerns over Trump administration policies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Residents from across the community came together under clear autumn skies to participate in the "No Kings 2.0" demonstration, expressing their opposition to current federal policies and actions.

Neighborhood Reporter Lorien Nettleton attended the gathering, where hundreds of people voiced their concerns about the direction of the country under the Trump administration.

"Calm. Fun. Nice. Having a good time. Costumes. There's no fighting, there's no anti-anti," Twin Falls resident Sherry Jeff told Idaho News 6. "It's people that care about America."

The peaceful demonstration drew participants from many walks of life, all united in their desire to express their views on recent government actions.

"I'm out here to try to save my country. It's terrifying what's happening to it," said Gary Garofano.

Deportations have escalated this year, and reports indicate that some suspected non citizens were not afforded their constitutional due process protections.

"Once some people lose rights, it's a very slippery slope before everybody does," Joleen Crystal told Idaho News 6.

Crystal, a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, served as one of the day's speakers.

"In the last 20 years, I have sworn to protect the Constitution from enemies foreign and domestic nine times," Crystal said.

Crystal told the crowd how she sees the Constitution under threat from the highest offices in the country.

"Actions in this administration are designed to create chaos, designed to create fear, and they're designed to create violence, so that they can justify enacting martial law and suspend elections," Crystal said.

The day's final speaker was familiar to many: former Idaho Attorney General and Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court Jim Jones.

"You know, we seem to be headed toward some kind of dictatorship, and that's not America," said Jones.

Jones reminded the crowd of the country's founding principles.

"This country was founded in protest. 249 years ago, we decided we didn't want a king, so we signed this Declaration of Independence, and I think this next year, as we celebrate that signing, people are gonna wake up and say, 'What in the hell is going on? Let's get that damn king out of here,'" Jones said.

