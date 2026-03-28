Hundreds gather in Twin Falls City Park for nationwide No Kings protest against Trump administration

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Hundreds gathered in Twin Falls City Park on Saturday to show their opposition to Trump administration actions as part of a nationwide No Kings protest.

The event lasted four hours and featured music, speakers, and signs. Organizers estimated up to 400 people turned out.

WATCH | Hear more from Twin Falls neighbors at the No Kings protest—

Twin Falls residents join nationwide No Kings protest

Bob Wunderle, a 24-year veteran of the Air Force, joined people across the country to raise his voice.

"I’m out here to protest the fact that we have a government that is tearing up the constitution," Wunderle said.

"I joined the Air Force in 1963, when Vietnam was just heating up. I felt at the time the orders I had were lawful. Today I feel our military is being asked to do a lot of things that are not lawful," Wunderle said.

Wunderle told me in 1985 he was stationed at the air base in Saudi Arabia that was just targeted and struck by Iranian drones and missiles on March 27, and that the conflict was unnecessary and avoidable.

"Sending the military to war without an authorization from Congress, without a declaration of war, without the country being behind it," Wunderle said.

Bo Sanders, a United Methodist pastor, was one of the speakers. It was his first time speaking at an event. He told Idaho News 6 that issues of injustice have become too widespread to stay on the sidelines.

"I think one of the reasons that I have held off in the past being a part of anything partisan was that I didn’t want to offend anybody on either side," Sanders said.

"There comes you have to speak up because historically we’re all well informed that if we go silent when things are most consequential, bad things happen to the most vulnerable communities," Sanders said.

There were no large-scale counterprotests, but a few people in the crowd did not share the opinions of the majority. One man who only identified himself as Steve said he was there for the entertainment.

"They all seem like nice people, but they’re mixed up," Steve said.

"We don’t have any kings now Trump is elected and they might not like it, but he was elected. He’s not a king. It’s just silly to say that he is," Steve said.

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