Hop on the big yellow bus: Twin Falls schools welcome lawmakers ahead of 2025 legislative session

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Lawmakers, joined by business and community leaders spent a portion of Thursday touring various schools in the Twin Falls district. Riding a yellow bus, lawmakers got updates about programs ranging from career and technical education, to early literacy and all-day kindergarten.



Public Education accounts for more than half of the state budget, and accordingly, receives significant attention during Idaho State Legislative sessions.

Legislators and district administrators anticipate 2025 will be a busy year in the legislature, with many conversations about public schooling and school choice

The legislative tour has taken place for 20 years, and is sponsored by the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce

Local lawmakers continue the 20-year tradition of touring Twin Falls schools ahead of the legislative session.

"I've probably done 15 or 16 of these," Rep. Lance Clow told me while we spoke in a hallway at Perrine Elementary.

Clow is a longtime member of the house education committee and hopes the legislature will dedicate time this session to exploring ways to expand school choice

"In my opinion, we need to balance that to make sure that we're protecting the traditional public schools at the same time," Clow said.

The vast majority of school funding comes from the state, and accounts for over half the state's budget — which is why school leaders love letting lawmakers take a closer look.

"When you're talking about the legislative level, they're going to be making rules and laws and setting policy for public schools. So just being able to get into schools and see what's happening and ask questions is just so valuable for our legislators today," Superintendent Brady Dickinson said.

The visit to Pillar Falls Elementary allowed lawmakers to learn how the state's early literacy efforts, and optional all-day kindergarten are paying off.

"Compared to what I think about my experience as a child like it was just reading books and the teacher just read books to us and now like it's just so much more," said Sheli Hulet. Hulet is a Instructional Coach for the district, helping teachers develop individualized learning for students.

At the district's Construction Program, tour-goers got to talk with students involved in career and technical education.

And students at Magic Valley High School's personal development class served tour guests breakfast.

Student Isabelle Bates shared exciting news with the gathered visitors.

"I'm graduating next Friday! I didn't know it was going to happen that fast," Bates said. "I thought I was never going to graduate."

The alternative school offers students who've taken a non-traditional route an opportunity to get their diploma.

I asked Bates what she would like the visitors to take away from their tour of MVHS.

"I just want them to know how like good like how much of a blessing the school is," Bates said. "Honestly, it's really great school."