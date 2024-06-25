Higher flows expected at Shoshone Falls as upstream reservoirs release water

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Visitors in Twin Falls will be getting a chance to see abundant water flows down Shoshone Falls as water released from upstream reservoirs makes its way down the Snake River.

On Monday, June 24, flows over the falls were recorded at around 300 cfs. But by Wednesday, June 26, they're expected to increase by nearly 2000 cfs, to around 2,300 cfs, and remain around that level for 30 days.

Though the flows will still fall short of peaks in the spring, which saw over 10,000 cfs at Shoshone Falls, it will still be enough for a picturesque display.

The additional water is part of flow augmentation, an annual release of water by the US Bureau of Reclamation which sends reservoir water down the Snake River to help young salmon and steelhead migrate through the rivers.

Some of the water will be used for hydroelectric generation at Idaho Power's Shoshone Falls plant, which has a capacity of over 14,000 kilowatts, enough to power over 11,000 homes.