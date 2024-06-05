High-speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in arrest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Police with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office have arrested a woman following a high-speed chase on Highway 93.

At 1:08 pm, a Nevada Highway Patrol Officer notified TFCSO that he had ended a pursuit with a White BMW sedan with Arizona plates that was traveling 140 mph just north of Wells, Nevada. At 1:41 a second report confirmed that the driver had crossed into Idaho after an attempt to pull the vehicle over.

The car was located near mile marker 24, traveling at a speed of around 110 mph, passing on a solid yellow line and running a car off the road. The car also drove offroad momentarily before returning to the roadway and hitting spikes set by officers with the TFCSO.

The BMW began to slow down as it started losing tires after hitting the spikes. A PIT maneuver was performed by a deputy with the TFCSO near mile marker 44 which finally brought the vehicle to a stop. The female driver was the only person in the car and was transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley to be medically cleared before being transported to the jail.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.