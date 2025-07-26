Herrett Center's 'Fling It Friday' lets Twin Falls residents explore ancient hunting techniques

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — For decades, the Herrett Center has hosted a semi-regular event, giving people the opportunity to channel their inner Paleolithic hunter by hurling spears with an ancient tool called an atlatl.

Throughout the afternoon, people showed up to try their hand at this prehistoric hunting technique that was used all over the world, including ancient Idaho.

Ancient Hunting Tool Makes Comeback at Twin Falls Museum's "Fling It Friday" Event

"It's something for my son to do instead of staying indoors — go outside and start something new," Nathan Dye told Idaho News 6.

This ancient hunting method is more difficult than it seems, as many participants discovered.

"We would die, we would starve. I may have hit the buffalo, but didn't go in the target," Dye said. "Vital organs were missed."

For nearly 30 years, the Herrett Center has periodically invited people to experience using an atlatl, a hunting tool that predates the bow and arrow.

Aarianna Harmon provided atlatl lessons to visitors at this month's "Fling It Friday" event.

"The atlatl is the actual tool itself. It can be made out of wood or whatever," Harmon said.

She explained the historical context of the tool. "Back during Ice Age time, we would have, like, the mammoth that would be hunted, saber-tooth tigers, or of course, the buffalo, which we have out there."

Joseph Sucher, visiting from out of town, quickly discovered he had a talent for throwing the ancient weapon.

"I wanted to come to the planetarium and just be able to learn and just have a good time because I'm a big science geek," Sucher said.

After trying the atlatl for the first time, he added, "I've never heard of them before. They are really interesting."

Information about the next "Fling-It Friday" and other activities can be found on the Herrett Center Facebook page.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.