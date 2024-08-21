Headless moose body found out of season, now Fish and Game seeks public help

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — After Idaho Fish and Game received a Citizens Against Poaching report that led them to the body of a dead moose south of Twin Falls, they started looking for information.

Fish and Game located a headless moose corpse along the road in the South Hills, south of Twin Falls. According to officers, the moose was found near a dispersed campground along the South Fork Shoshone Creek Road.

Officers believe the moose was killed on either August 10 or 11. They say evidence at the scene confirmed the moose was shot during a closed season.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Magic Valley Regional office at 208-324-4359 or the Citizens Against Poaching tipline at 800-632-5999.

Citizens Against Poaching is a nonprofit organization that works in cooperation with Idaho Fish and Game, offering monetary rewards for reporting wildlife crimes that result in violators being caught. Callers may remain anonymous.