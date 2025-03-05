Growing the next generation of labor: Magic Valley students try their hand at construction trades

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls School District's Career and Technical Education Center is offering hands-on construction training to 85 high school students from the Magic Valley, addressing the growing demand for skilled workers in Southern Idaho.

Students from seven schools are participating in a two-day program where they gain practical experience in nine different construction trades, including roofing, carpentry, and electrical work. This initiative aims to provide students with valuable skills and exposure to potential career paths in the trades.

"I know a lot about construction, but I love coming here and learning about a lot more," said Kennedy Smith, a student from Idaho City. "I'm always open to learning."

For others, like Olivia Lohnes from Eden, this was their first real crack at trying out new skills.

"Besides helping my dad with stuff around the house, this is my first time," Lohnes said. "We don’t really have any of these type types of classes at our school, so it’s like really an opportunity to get in this field and see how I like it."

The students will have the opportunity to build six sheds during the program, allowing them to experience every step of the construction process. This hands-on approach is designed to give them a comprehensive understanding of the trades.

"If a four-year college isn't their career path or what they want to do after they graduate high school, there are opportunities in the trades," said Sari Jayo, executive for the Magic Valley Builders Association, who host the expo each year. Jayo said there has been so much interest in the event that the association is considering offering it twice a year to meet demand.

Once finished, each of the sheds will be sold at cost. Details on that can be found at magicvalleybuilders.org

"Right now, I mean especially here, like we're growing so much in Idaho. We need this stuff," said Jennifer Smith, a homebuilder who was giving students carpentry instruction during the expo.

Smith has been at all six of the annual expos held so far. She said she's seen several students go on to secure jobs with local contractors.

"It's so nice to see them actually like going on fulfilling a dream in this kind of stuff, it's awesome," Smith said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.