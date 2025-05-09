From goats to grain silos: TFHS students create hands-on learning experience for 466 elementary kids

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — All 466 students at Sawtooth Elementary School had the opportunity to learn about agriculture from Twin Falls High School students during a special event.

Small groups of elementary students rotated through seven stations where high school students taught them about topics like livestock, plants, and safety around canals.

"Goats bring us three of the most important things we get from any farm animals, and that is milk, meat, and wool— all come from various breeds of goat," Daniel Wangman told excited students while presenting his goats.

Bruins agriculture teacher Blaine Campbell said the event comes after a long season of competition for the high school students.

"It's a legacy thing that they can share with other students, and hopefully we can see students as high school students in a few years, and they're in an Ag class," Campbell said.

"We think that everyone needs to know where their food and fiber comes from, and there's a definite value to that in the Magic Valley," Campbell said.

Remington Barrow, a junior in his third year with FFA, was among the couple dozen students sharing agricultural knowledge.

"The big fluffy ones are called Highland cows. A lot of people know those. Do you know the ones with the big horns coming out of his head?" Barrow asked the elementary students.

Barrow enjoyed the experience of teaching younger students.

"It's fun, you get to miss school to teach these little kids what you've learned," Barrow said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.