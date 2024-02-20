From donated kibble, to pet beds made of salvaged fabrics, people try to support pet owners in hard times

Eve's Open Arms Pet Pantry is a non-profit and operates out of Eve and the OutlawBail Bonds. They accept donations of pet food and distribute it to anyone who needs it through an application process. Appointments can be made by phone at (208) 948-8034

Over the past year and a half, the pet pantry has collected and distributed food. Now, a 501-c Non Profit, they look to continue providing help and resources to pet owners who need it.

The organization is always looking for donations.

Jessaka Lemmons, an upholsterer at Jim Lee's Upholstery, has been turning scraps of fabric and materials into dog beds and donating them to the animal shelter and other organizations for the past four years. She said making these items and donating them is a great way to support the community.

"Until you have something like this you don't realize how bad it is because maybe your immediate family is not struggling," Eve Collins told Idaho News 6.

This Twin Falls Bail bond business occasionally sees calls from a different kind of customer.

"I heard the other day from this girl and I thought she was calling about bail bonds but she was actually calling to get help to feed her dogs,” Eve said. “She said 'I've never been in that situation before I don't know what to do,"" Collins added.

Eve Collins is filling more than one need in the Twin Falls community from within her business, Eve and the Outlaw Bail Bonds.

Down this hall is a room that serves as a lifeline for pet parents in need... Eve's Open Arms Pet Pantry.

"We seen all these people when they lose their home,” Eve said. “They gotta keep place and the landlord goes 'Oh you have to get rid of your pets' and then they didn't have money to feed their pets and we have a heart and we're like 'what can we do to help them keep their pets.'"

Eve and her team collect donations. Anything pet related.

Large retailers and small family-owned businesses alike have chipped in to help out.

Now, they're trying to spread the word, encouraging donations to expand their reach

"Pets can't feed themselves,” Eve said. “If they could, they would probably get jobs, most of them. You know? They depend on us to be responsible to feed them."

And they're not just used hand-me-downs.

The pantry actually receiving custom-made bedding donated by local, Jessaka Lemmons.

"I am an upholster and very passionate about my job and it brings me a lot of joy,” Lemmons told Idaho News 6. “I'm really excited to get back to the community."

For the last four years, Lemmons has given new life to fabric scraps left behind at her upholstery business, by transforming them into dog beds.

"A lot of the material just gets thrown away and I thought that was such a waste," Lemmons said. “There's a lot of animals and need out there that could benefit from it instead of just going in the trash."