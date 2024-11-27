From cowboy ribeyes, to fresh pork chops, to wagyu steaks, Meat and Potato Co covers more than just the basics

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — After three years as an online store serving up a huge range of locally sourced beef, pork, lamb, and more, Meat and Potato Co's storefront on Addison Avenue is a year old, and business is booming. Part of the recipe is letting people know where their food comes from.



Travis Dixon started Meat and Potato Co four years ago as an online store. In September of last year, he opened a 500-square-foot storefront.

Reservations are open for holiday prime rib orders, and there is a constantly rotating range of interesting cuts of meat, plus several tried-and-true standards like pork chops and ribeyes.

Recipes and preparation tips on their online store are part of the mission to share knowledge and celebrate locally produced foods.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's a busy week for Travis Dixon, who told me if I wanted to chat about his business, Meat and Potato Co., it had to be before they opened at 10.

"It was a pretty good day yesterday: We were nonstop with hams and ribs," Dixon said. "A lot of people, they're kind of foregoing the turkey and they're going right to prime rib."

It all started four years ago as an online shop. Last September, they opened this 500-square-foot storefront — packed with locally sourced foods.

"We don't just do cattle; we have bison, we have lamb. We have three different types or three different ranches specific branches for local beef," Dixon said.

They've also got locally sourced trout, cheese, and veggies that go along great with all those meats.

"Yes, there's a lot of local producers or local growers that are small ones, but they don't have any way to get the products out, so we try to be that little hub," Dixon said.

Dixon has 27 years in the food industry and says the growing interest in knowing where your food comes from is helping business.

"And when people want to know where it comes from, I can tell them exactly where it comes from, every single item in my store," Dixon said.

I asked him what was always a reliable seller for him.

"We've got some very unique items, so our pork chops are probably the best pork chops ever," Dixon said. "Another awesome item: our ribeye in the case is our number one item, every single month, no matter what we do."

While Meat and Potato Co is a haven for culinary aficionados, it's also a great place to learn about different cuts of meat, and ways to prepare them, straight from the experts.

"I like to give those suggestions to customers all the time," Dixon said.