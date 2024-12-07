For holiday shoppers seeking local and handmade gifts, this holiday bazaar features crafters and artisans

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — It's a week past Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and we are well in to the Yuletide season of gift-giving.

If you like to look for locally-made gifts with a personal touch, this craft market might be for you.

Those Two Chicks' Holiday Bazaar runs 10-4 on Saturday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

Over 75 vendors will offer a wide range of locally made wares

Photos with Santa and the Grinch will be available on Saturday.

Admission is free.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Jewels and Mandy Posyluzny are a mother-daughter team, selling ear warmers and hair wraps.

"I've been selling for about five years and we started making the hair wraps a few years ago," Jewels told me.

They are one of the 75 vendors at this weekends 'those two chicks holiday bazaar.' They say its a great time to knock out some holiday shopping, and there's so much to see.

"We appreciate the people who support the makers because it's hard to find an outlet to sell our merchandise," Jewels said.

Melanie Lunney is one of those two chicks, the organizers who put on this holiday bazaar, as well as a few other events in the spring.

"Everybody's looking for holiday gifts and there's nothing more personal than something that's handmade or you know locally source or something," Lunney said. "So having these events especially right for the holidays it gives a lot of people an opportunity for something they may not have seen or that's not so repetitive and a big box store."

You'll find over 75 crafters, artisans and vendors at this two-day event, which runs through Saturday. Everything from housewares to toys to sweet treats to kitchen staples, with local flair

"I probably have about 25 hives right now," Said beekeeper Shawna Lierman. "I started out with and just kind of kept growing and getting a few more and a few more and decided that i probably should share their honey with everyone else

Lierman started keeping bees about six years ago. Now she sells her honey at craft fairs around the valley. Like most people I spoke to, this is Lierman's last event of the year.

"It's a great way to end the year and just get a little extra money before the holidays and just have some fun for sure," Lierman said.

