Fish and Game wants to hear your thoughts on this world-class fly-fishing creek near Picabo

Silver Creek near Picabo has drawn anglers for ages. A destination for trout fishing, the 27-mile creek is subject to multiple different season openings and closures, so sportsmen need to be familiar with regulations for each bend of the river they might want to fish. As part of its regular season setting, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for feedback on a possible change that could simplify the season for this fishery.



A change to two Magic Valley fisheries could simplify season openings and closings at Silver Creek in Picabo, and the Hagerman Ponds near Hagerman.

IDF&G is hosting two open houses in the Magic Valley region to gather input, along with sessions around the state.

The Jerome Open House will take place at 6 p.m., Tues., Feb. 13 at the Magic Valley Regional Office, 324 S. 417 E., Hwy 93 Business Park.

The Hailey Open House will take place at 6:30 p.m., Tues. Feb. 20 at the Blaine County Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Rd.

Chad Chorney wasn't born fishing, but it didn't take him long to get hooked.

“As soon as I was old enough to hold a rod,” Chorney told Idaho News 6. “There's pictures of me 3, 4 years old, catching little panfish back in upstate New York.”

When he began fly fishing in high school, it became his favorite way to fish.

The challenge first brought Chad to Silver Creek over 20 years ago.

To show me what made Silver Creek a world-class destination, Chorney took me just a quarter-mile up the road from Picabo Anglers, an outfitter where he is the general manager.

“It's very technical, it's challenging,” Chorney said. “It's got a lot of nuances. If you become a good angler on Silver Creek, you know you can take that anywhere else and be a good angler as well.”

A lot of the creeks around here are fed by snowmelt, are swift, rocky, and not as many insects. Fish in those creeks are a bit more willing to take a bite at something.

But Silver Creek is spring-fed, and slow-moving, which ends up meaning a lot more for the trout to eat.

“There is so much natural food in Silver Creek,” Chorney said, “The abundance and density of aquatic insects, and just food that's available so high it makes it tougher for you to fool one of these fish with your imitation.”

Silver Creek has numerous sections governed by several different open and closing dates. It can be a lot to keep up with for an angler to know which section of the creek they can fish on, and when.

Silvercreek has some nuances as far as the regulations go. Different sections are open at different times or different methods can be used.

To simplify some of these regulations, Fish & Game is talking about combining several sections under the same open-season dates.

“I think you know it's a good idea to try to simplify things and make it easier for everybody to understand,” Chorney said. “No question that's a good thing. You want to do that the right way. In a way that makes sense and still provides recreational opportunities for everyone.”