First a fight, then gunshots in Twin Falls leave one hospitalized

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Police are working to identify suspects after a fight in Twin Falls seems to have escalated to a shooting that left one man hospitalized.

The incident happened on Friday, August 9. Officers initially responded to a report of a large fight on the 500 block of 2nd Ave E, but when they arrived multiple people involved fled the scene and officers were unable to determine if a crime occurred.

Just hours later, at 9:26 pm, officers were dispatched to Liberty and 2nd Ave E for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, officers found one individual they recognized from the fight earlier in the evening. Officers also found several shell casings in the roadway and sidewalk area.

At around 9:40 pm, TFPD were notified by St. Lukes medical staff that 36-year-old Christopher M Gonzales was in the ER with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. It is unknown at this time if the victim was involved in the fight.

Chief Craig Kingsbury said, “We do not believe this to be a random act of violence. We are actively working with the victim to identify other people involved in the shooting.”

At this time, no arrests have been made. More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.