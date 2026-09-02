Firefighters quickly contain Twin Falls house fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls firefighters quickly brought a house fire under control Wednesday afternoon on the 200 block of Madrona Street, according to a recent Facebook post.

Three engines and a battalion chief responded to the reported fire, with additional help from the Rock Creek Fire District. Twin Falls police officers who were already nearby evacuated the home before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters found heavy flames in about half of the home, according to the department. Crews began to tackle the fire while they simultaneously conducted a primary search of the home and deployed multiple hose lines.

The main portion of the fire was under control in less than 10 minutes, the department said.

The fire department urged residents to test smoke alarms monthly, replace batteries as needed and ensure alarms are installed inside and outside sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

The cause remains under investigation.