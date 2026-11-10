Firearm found at Robert Stuart Middle School; student taken into custody

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A firearm was found on the Robert Stuart Middle School campus during an investigation into a security incident, according to a message sent to district families.

The district said Twin Falls police responded to a report at Robert Stuart Middle School around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The middle school and Perrine Elementary School were placed in Secure and Teach status as a precaution. The student believed to be involved was immediately taken into custody, the district said.

Perrine Elementary completed safety checks and returned to normal status. Robert Stuart remains in Secure and Teach status while officers continue their investigation, according to the district’s message.

The district said it would provide updates as more information becomes available

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