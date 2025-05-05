Fire damages unused fish hatchery in Rock Creek; no injuries reported

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Emergency responders responded to a fire at an unused fish hatchery building in Rock Creek around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed in flames, leading to extensive damage, which made it difficult to identify the fire's origin.

Fortunately, the fire was contained, and no injuries to civilians or emergency personnel were reported.

"Our crews responded quickly to the scene and worked to control the fire," Twin Falls City Fire Chief Mitchell Brooks said in a press release. "While the investigation is ongoing, determining a precise cause might not be possible. But we're thankful that no one was injured during this incident."

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.