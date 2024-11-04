Find a flyer on your door this week? This multi-faith neighborhood food drive hopes to stock-up food pantries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Saturday, Nov. 9, volunteers will comb neighborhoods in Twin Falls and Kimberly to collect donations of non-perishable foods. Now in it's sixth year, the Feeding our Neighbors food drive continues to grow, as more faith-based groups join in.



Pick up of non-perishable food donations will take place Saturday morning, Nov. 9. Please have your donations in a bag at the curb by 9 a.m.

Eight food pantries in Twin Falls and Kimberly will receive the donations: Valley House, Mustard Seed, Salvation Army, Culture for Change, SCCAP, Community Council of Idaho, St. Edward's Soup Kitchen/ La Posada, and East End Providers.

The multi-faith effort has grown each year since it started five years ago, now featuring eight different faiths.

Eleven church groups have divided neighborhoods in Twin Falls and Kimberly include: Twin Falls West Stake, Twin Falls Reformed Church, Twin Falls Stake, Episcopal Church, Twin Falls East Stake, Beth Chaverim, Twin Falls South Stake, Antiochian Orthodox Church, Community Council of Idaho, St. Edwaard's Catholic Church, Kimberly Stake.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

If you live in Twin Falls or Kimberly, chances are you'll be seeing one of these flyers on your door this week.

"Everybody has time, talent, and treasure, and we have a lot of people in need," said Jeff Harris.

Harris is a parishioner at Ascension Episcopal Church, and I tagged along as he went door-to-door in this Twin Falls neighborhood.

"We all have time to spend a half-hour or 40 minutes visiting our neighbors," Harris said. "Just hanging flyers and asking for a donation of non-perishable food items to benefit several charities here in town."

Eleven churches are joining forces to collect food donations on Saturday morning.

The goal is to stock the shelves at eight area food banks.

"This is a fun day where, I mean, it's an avalanche of food," said Ray Parrish. "And it is so fun to see how excited they are about it."

Parrish has helped coordinate this food drive for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints over the past five years,

"Historically, in the last couple of years, each one of the pantries we deliver to get somewhere between two and three tons of commodities at each pantry," Parrish said. "And it gets them through the holidays and through the spring."

The event has expanded each year, incorporating members from several Magic Valley church groups.

"This year we got eight interfaith groups. So we are really excited. I would love to have 20 interfaith groups if we could get it," Parrish said.

"Yes, it's very important," Angie Carter said, "We are very busy helping a lot of people."

Carter works at the South Central Community Action Partnership, one of the food pantries that will receive donations on the 9th.

"It really supplements the food that we can give to families and really helps them, especially during this time with all the food prices increasing," Carter said.

"It really warms the community. That's the thing I love about it," said Parrish. "Everybody's working together to help their neighbor, help their friend, and it just really unites this community."