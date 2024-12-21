Few details yet in Sheriff’s Office shooting that resulted in death of assault suspect near Filer

FILER, Idaho — The Critical Incident Task Force is investigating a fatality after a deputy fired his weapon while responding to a 911 call near Filer on Thursday. The suspect died at the scene, and two victims were transported to St. Lukes.



Limited details are being made public after a Twin Falls County Sheriffs deputy shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says they showed up to an area near the Snake River Canyon north of Filer just before 5pm Thursday, after a call to 911 reported an aggravated battery with a weapon.

All officers will release about what happened is that after law enforcement arrived... a deputy discharged his firearm and hit the suspect.

The suspect — who has not yet been identified — died at the scene.

Officers found two injured people at the home who they believe were involved in the original battery. Both were taken to St. Lukes, one with serious injuries.

This is the only shooting involving Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputies this year.

The Critical Incident Task Force is now investigating the shooting, with the twin falls police department as the lead agency in the investigation. the TFPD has declined further comment, citing an open investigation.

In a statement, TFPD Chief Craig Kingsbury issued a statement, saying "any law enforcement action that results in the death of an individual is tragic. The Twin Falls Police Department is committed to conducting a through and unbiased investigation into this tragic event.”

