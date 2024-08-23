Fees increasing for drivers ignoring school bus stop arms

KIMBERLY, Idaho — It's one of the first things you learn when studying to get your driver's license. The question comes up any time you renew your driver's license, and somehow, some people still don't know that it's illegal to pass a school bus when it's lights are flashing red and the stop sign is out.

This year the Idaho State Legislature increased penalties for breaking this law, and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is nabbing violators, thanks to cameras on buses.



This year the state legislature increased penalties for passing school buses when their stop bar is engaged, now costing drivers a $300 ticket and four points on their driving record.

If you get 12 points on your license in one year, you'll have your license suspended.

It's a daily occurrence throughout Twin Falls County, and throughout the state," Sgt. Ken Mencl told me. "School bus stop arms are run daily."

Sgt. Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office wants kids to get to school safely.

It's actually part of his job, as the county's school resource officer supervisor.

"I can tell you that just in the last several years, I've issued probably 100 citations for people violating that stop-arm," Mencl said.

Idaho law requires drivers to stop for school buses with flashing amber or red lights, and when the stop sign on the side is extended.

But for some reason, not everyone complies.

So the sheriff's office is stepping up patrols.

"We're going to make sure that people stop for the school buses both in the morning and in the afternoon when they're loading and unloading children, making sure they stop so those kids can get on and off the bus and safe fashion.

And remember: many of those stop arms are equipped with cameras. So even if you don't see a deputy, they can see you.

"Technology on the stockroom cameras is phenomenal even at night when it's dark outside the use of these nighttime cameras that companies are putting on the sides of buses captures these plates, phenomenally well," Mencl said.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is also focusing on speed enforcement in school zones... Where driving just one mile over .. could get you a $156 ticket.

As harvest season approaches, more agricultural vehicles will also be on the roads, so sergeant Mencl says to give yourself extra time to get where you're going, and avoid distractions

"Pay attention be extra cautious, knowing that we got a lot of slow moving implements moving around out there, a lot of farm machinery and trucks," Mencl said. "And then you throw that in the mess with the big yellow buses, and it can make a horrible commute."