Feasibility study shows Twin Falls could draw thousands of visitors with new event center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A new feasibility study shows Twin Falls could successfully support an event center that would draw thousands of visitors annually, but only if certain conditions are met.

The study, presented to the Twin Falls Event Center Committee this week, found that a properly designed facility could attract 67,000 visitors by its fifth year of operation. However, Economic Development Director Shawn Barigar emphasized the facility would need specific amenities to succeed.

"It needs to have lodging nearby or adjacent to it, it has to have parking if they drive to it, so it's not just 'build a standalone facility and they will come.' It has to have those amenities," Barigar said.

Currently, Twin Falls lacks adequate facilities to host larger regional or statewide conferences and conventions. While other Idaho cities like Boise, Lewiston, Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Idaho Falls and Pocatello regularly host these events, Twin Falls is often overlooked.

"And all these groups move around the state. They meet in Boise, they meet in Lewiston. They'll meet in Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Idaho Falls, Pocatello," Barigar said. "Twin Falls doesn't really have a facility that can accommodate a conference like that."

The study identified an ideal facility size of 30,000 square feet for a convention hall, plus an additional 10,000 square feet of breakout rooms and ample parking. All those visitors would need restaurants, hotels and shopping opportunities, potentially boosting the local economy.

"So this study sort of affirms that and identify that there is demand for something like that," Barigar said.

Sid Vanderpool, who owns MME and has provided entertainment and convention rentals for over 20 years, sees the need firsthand. With 46 years in the event industry, Vanderpool regularly turns away potential clients due to limited venue options.

"People come to me wanting to conventions in this town and I'm very limited on where they can go and when I explained that to them, they end up going elsewhere and I think it would be a good thing if they came to our town," Vanderpool said.

Vanderpool believes Twin Falls has the market potential to support such a facility.

"I think this area would be able to support it," Vanderpool said. "If Idaho Falls can support it, if Pocatello can support it, if Ely Nevada can support two, I think Twin Falls could support an event center."

The Event Center Committee will present its findings to the Twin Falls City Council at a future meeting to determine next steps for the project.

