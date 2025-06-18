Fatal crash closes portion of I-84 for hours near Twin Falls, police investigating

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 68-year-old Burley man died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on I-84 near Twin Falls, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at milepost 175 on westbound I-84.

Police say a 50-year-old Twin Falls man driving a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup also traveling westbound. The crash sent the pickup off the road, where it rolled and came to rest on the right shoulder.

The 68-year-old driver of the pickup died at the scene. The driver of the Jetta, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted to a local hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.

The westbound lanes of I-84 remained closed for roughly three hours while emergency responders worked at the scene. Idaho State Police is investigating the incident.