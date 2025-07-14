Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodTwin Falls

Actions

Emergency crews pull injured paraglider from Snake River Canyon

paraglider rescue.png
City of Twin Falls
paraglider rescue.png
Posted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Multiple agencies responded on Saturday to rescue a paraglider who crashed in the Snake River Canyon.

Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Twin Falls Search & Rescue, Twin Falls Police Department, and Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office coordinated the rescue, pulling the individual from the canyon within 40 minutes.

The paraglider received medical care on-site before being transported by Air St. Luke's to a nearby hospital. Officials said no rescue personnel were injured during the operation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Joey Martin

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Lorien Nettleton