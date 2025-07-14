Emergency crews pull injured paraglider from Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Multiple agencies responded on Saturday to rescue a paraglider who crashed in the Snake River Canyon.

Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Twin Falls Search & Rescue, Twin Falls Police Department, and Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office coordinated the rescue, pulling the individual from the canyon within 40 minutes.

The paraglider received medical care on-site before being transported by Air St. Luke's to a nearby hospital. Officials said no rescue personnel were injured during the operation.