Election results unchanged after recount in Twin Falls county

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Tuesday, June 11, the Elections Office for Twin Falls County held a recount in two close precinct committeemen races.

Precinct Committeeman Candidates Dan Lewin and Lisa Gauger requested a recount of the votes cast in the May 2024 elections in precincts Twin Falls 3 (where Lewin ran against Linda K. Gooden) and Kimberly 2 (where Gauger ran against Stephanie D. Snarr).

The official results of the recount are as follows:

The recount validated the results of the election and found that there was no change in the election outcomes in either of the races, meaning Gooden won her race by just one vote and Snarr won in Kimberly by just 3 votes.

Recounts weren't just held in Twin Falls following the May elections, a recount in Canyon County recently confirmed the results of several races as well.

