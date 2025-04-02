Eastland road rebuild will remove bottleneck and result in 4 full lanes and sidewalks by November

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Construction on the Eastland Drive Street Improvement Project is slated to begin on Tuesday, April 8, affecting traffic patterns from Addison Avenue to Falls Avenue. Motorists are urged to prepare for significant disruptions and should consider alternate routes.

From April through May, both northbound and southbound traffic will be shifted to the westernmost lanes starting at Falls Avenue, with traffic redirecting to the easternmost lanes near Longbow Drive. Officials strongly advise drivers to avoid Eastland Drive, if possible, due to expected delays.

Key changes to note include:



Reduced Speed Limit: The speed limit in the construction zone will be lowered to 25 mph.

Lane Reductions: Only one lane in each direction will remain open.

Lane Width Reduction: Lanes will be narrowed to 10 feet, which will prohibit truck traffic. Truck drivers will need to find alternative routes during the project.

Temporary Traffic Signals: Temporary signals and modifications to existing traffic lights may be introduced.

Crews are set to undertake a full waterline replacement and road reconstruction from Falls Avenue to just north of Addison Avenue. Twin Falls staff engineer Jesse Schuerman noted the importance of this project for local traffic flow.

"We're going to widen that bottleneck next so we can have at least four lanes there," Schuerman said. The project is expected to last at least until November, and while it may create disruptions, Schuerman said the long-term benefits will be worthwhile.

"We are all going to suffer with the next 8 months of traffic restrictions, but it's for the good of all," Schuerman said.

Melinda Frick, who commutes along Eastland Drive, acknowledged the inconvenience but is hopeful for a smoother experience in the future.

"It'll be great; you won't have to merge anymore,” she said.

Jennifer Sierra, who often walks her dog in Ascension Park, expressed a similar sentiment.

“It’s a little inconvenient, but if it means two lanes each way, that would be good,” she said.

The Eastland Drive project will be funded primarily by an $8.4 million Strategic Initiatives Grant. The work includes replacing the existing water line, reconstructing the road, and adding new sidewalks.

“I hope we don't have to touch that section for another two decades," Schuerman said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.