During Child Abuse Awareness Month, pinwheels serve as a hopeful reminder

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Several cities across Idaho have events planned in April for Child Abuse Awareness Month. In Twin Falls, a group held a march and a rally, with streets lined with pinwheels.



Child Abuse Prevention events are scheduled across the state through April

St. Luke's has a Children's At Risk Evaluation Services (CARES) offers screenings, referrals and resources

3.2 million children nationally and thousands of children locally are affected by some form of child abuse, according to Child Welfare Information Gateway

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Pinwheels ... and a march ... to bring a message.

"Child abuse is something that's a societal problem that should be 100% preventable," said Abbie Greenfield, as she and other members of the Coalition to Prevent Child Abuse planted pinwheels around downtown Twin Falls.

Before the march, the Coalition for the Prevention of Child Abuse set the route.

"Just Making sure that on our route, we have these displays of pinwheels," said Sylvia Renovagaxiola

The pinwheel has become the symbol of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

“They're supposed to represent the whimsical, fun side of childhood that all children deserve,” Greenfield said.

Every year, 3.2 million children nationally, and thousands locally are impacted by child abuse.

"April is child abuse prevention month so that's what we're doing. We're decorating downtown blue," Renovagaxiola said.

With an audience of the community and children, Mayor Ruth Pierce proclaimed April as child abuse prevention month.

And police chief Craig Kingsbury said that creating a safer community for children is a top priority of law enforcement.

“We do what we can to protect the children in our community. Kids just like these, As a father of three and a grandfather of six, this is probably the most important job that any of us as police officers have,” Kingsbury said.