Drug traffickers moving fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Magic Valley sentenced to federal prison

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Four members involved with a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Magic Valley have been sentenced to federal prison following an undercover investigation from Spring 2023.

The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit on Feb. 26. According to court records, the Idaho State Police in coordination with the DEA learned about a drug trafficking organization operating in the Magic Valley in March 2023.

An undercover investigation into the organization was launched and officers began receiving drugs for cash payments after infiltrating the group. In April 2023, an undercover officer paid for 1,000 fentanyl pills from Jamie Lee Coltrin, 35, of Rupert. Then, in May 2023, officers bought an additional 1,000 fentanyl pills from Jenika Ann Johnson, 30, of Pocatello.

As the investigation continued in June 2023, police stopped Tina Jane Morris, 45, of Pocatello, who was revealed to have over 11-thousand fentanyl pills in her possession. Then in July 2023, a planned purchase of 1,250 fentanyl pills from Daniel Ross Coltrin, 39, of Paul, Idaho, fell through after Coltrin was stopped by police prior to the transaction.

“These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “The backbone of our counter-drugs program is the partnership at the federal, state, and local level, and this holds true in the Magic Valley, where our teamwork is making a difference.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford sentenced Tina Morris to 97 months in federal prison and Jamie Coltrin to 48 months in prison. The next day, on Feb. 21st, Judge Brailsford sentenced Jenika Johnson and Daniel Coltrin to 48 months and 25 months in prison respectively. All four sentences will be followed by three years of supervised release.