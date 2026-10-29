District 26 candidates make their case to voters at Jerome forum as in-person events fade statewide

JEROME, Idaho —

Eight candidates from three parties fielded voter questions on taxes, ballot measures and data centers at a Jerome Civic Club forum ahead of Election Day.

District 26 candidates answer voter questions at Jerome Civic Club forum

In many places around the state, a public dialogue between candidates seems to be a thing of the past. But in Jerome, that wasn't the case.

On Wednesday night, all of District 26 legislative candidates took part in a public forum, fielding questions and making their case directly to voters.

District 26 covers Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties, and it is one of the very few purple districts in Idaho where Republicans and Democrats have both been competitive. Eight candidates — Republican, Democrat and independent — are all vying for three spots in the Legislature.

About 50 people turned out to the meet-the-candidates event hosted by the Jerome Civic Club. The public was invited to submit the questions that each candidate was asked. Topics ranged from income and property tax, to ballot measures like Prop 1 and HJR4, to data centers.

Lorna Irwin attended the meet and greet. Her question was one of those asked.

"I would really be interested in knowing what the legislators would do next session either if proposition one passes or it doesn't pass," Irwin said.

Irwin said she came to learn more than what she could find elsewhere.

"TV ads, and the stuff you get in the mail. It was all very surface and when I come here, I think we can get more information about what the candidates really think," Irwin said.

While no such candidate forums like this were seen in other nearby districts, or even for some statewide races like the governor's race, the Jerome Civic Club prides itself on sticking with traditional in-person events.

Kathy Bartholomew is president of the Jerome Civic Club. She says the club has about a dozen members, and they host these events to connect voters with candidates.

"I think we're getting a reputation because we have a lot of people and a lot of information that is shared and given and a lot of connections that are made," Bartholomew said.

"Where are you going to find all the candidates and you can personally ask them questions, and you can personally get information from them and find out what their beliefs are, what their forms platforms are, and what their attitudes are?" Bartholomew said.

Early voting in District 26 is open through October 30th. Election Day is this next Tuesday, November 3rd.

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