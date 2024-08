TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Morning commuters in Twin Falls should be aware of a delay this morning at the intersection of 3800 E. and Highway 50.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the highway will be closed for at least a few hours while crews work to cleanup a truckload of what appear to be two-by-fours.

Due to the increased traffic and congestion, drivers might want to consider an alternate route this Monday morning.