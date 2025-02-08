Culture for Change Foundation launches multimedia art classes, free and donation-based programs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Culture for Change Foundation celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, offering a wide range of community classes, including multimedia art taught by volunteer teacher April Hollibaugh.

The foundation's programs are designed to be accessible to everyone, with classes that are either free or donation-based. These offerings include art, sewing, fabric painting, yoga, dancing, and financial literacy, aiming to provide skills and opportunities to people of all ages.

"We make sure that all the programs are affordable," said Winnie Christensen, President of the Culture for Change Foundation. "They're either free or donation-based because times are hard, and as a community, if we cannot help each other, then what are we doing?"

April Hollibaugh, who teaches multimedia art, emphasizes the importance of creative exploration.

"My students got to play with different types of textures and things like that, so like paint, acrylic, watercolor, some scratchboard art, some chalk," Hollibaugh said.

Hollibaugh shared her own experience with community art classes as a child, noting that such opportunities are often limited in schools, especially for adults who must seek them out independently.

Christensen compared the evolution of the Foundation to peeling an onion: under each layer, there is another layer

"You do one program, and then in that program, something else comes up because we are a family dynamic," Christensen said.

The Culture for Change Foundation aims to foster a family-oriented environment where individuals from all walks of life can come together to learn and share diverse skills.

"Winnie has been relentlessly busy working on a dream and this amazing idea of bringing people from all walks of life together who all bring something different and amazing to the table that can be shared," Brittany Jones told Idaho News 6 after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

