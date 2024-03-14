CSI women return to Scenic West tourney, with eyes on a 4th trip to nationals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — After closing out the season with a 7-2 record in the Scenic West Athletic Conference the College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team is headed back to familiar territory: their fourth visit to Region 18 Tournament that they've won three years straight. If they manage two wins this weekend, they'll be guaranteed a spot at the national tourney in Casper, WY.



CSI Women's Basketball plays College of Southern Nevada at 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 15, at the Region 18 Tournamentin Taylorsville Utah.

"We won the last three tournaments, so, yeah we definitely have a bullseye on our back,” guard Isabelle Arave told Idaho News 6. “Just knowing that I think it makes us work harder and practice and just come out and play every day."

Sophomore Isabelle Arave likes the team's matchup against Southern Nevada College, a team they’ve already beaten twice this season.

“We'll just come out and play hard I think they put a lot of pressure on our team and have some good shooters and some good players so just being personnel and come out there and just outworking them,” Arave said.

Two wins this weekend will guarantee the lady Eagles a trip back to the national tournament in Casper, Wyoming.

"I like this team,” Coach Randy Rogers told Idaho News 6. “If we can get back there I think we're set up for a national tournament run. I hope. I think Salt Lake also is a team that's got a team that looks like the national teams when you start playing Florida and start playing the Texas schools."

Rogers has a long history in the program and likes where they are. They aren't the top seed but are positioned well for the post-season, with eyes on another visit to the national tournament later this month.

"We kept upsetting everybody last year you know New Mexico was really good, get them. Ben was supposed to beat us by a lot, got them. And then we end up losing to the national champions Northwest Florida... You gotta get there first to compete there though.”