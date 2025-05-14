CSI and St. Luke's launch innovative part-time nursing program to address critical healthcare worker shortages

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A new educational option at the College of Southern Idaho is addressing the chronic shortage of healthcare workers in the Magic Valley. In partnership with St. Luke's, a part-time version of their nursing program will allow students to earn their degrees by attending classes on nights and weekends.

The program comes as healthcare facilities in the region continue to face staffing challenges amid population growth.

"Babies have not stopped coming… and actually our birthrate is seeing an increase," said Andrea Blackburn.

Blackburn, who graduated from CSI's nursing program 17 years ago and now serves as a director of nursing for Saint Luke's Magic Valley, has witnessed the ongoing struggle to recruit and retain healthcare workers.

"Part of our nursing shortage had to do with lack of nursing instructors, and it's a hard place to recruit," said Blackburn.

To make the part-time option possible, St. Luke's is committing two nursing staff instructors to the program.

"They will start in the first semester, teach that first semester, and follow the students all the way through so the students will really have a personalized experience," said Karen Taughtfest.

Taughtfest, CSI nursing program chair, said 40 new nurses will graduate this week, and there are enough interested students to see that number increase in the coming years.

The new agreement will offer the same course load as the traditional program but spread over three years instead of two. This structure allows students to attend classes two nights a week and complete clinical training on weekends.

"Most of our adult population work, and trying to find two years uninterrupted that they're not working full-time, it's difficult," said Taughtfest.

Blackburn believes the new offering will likely result in more healthcare workers staying in the Magic Valley after graduation.

"More than likely, these are the students that are going to be rooted in the community because they're already here for a job or kids or whatever it is, and so most likely they'll want to stay where they're they're rooted," said Blackburn.

The application deadline for the first cohort starting this fall is June 1.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.