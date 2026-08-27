Crash involving school bus leaves two people hospitalized in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A crash involving a school bus sent two people to the hospital in Twin Falls on Thursday morning.

It happened just before 8am at the intersection of Jackson Street and Shoup Avenue.

That's where a school bus carrying 11 students collided with a Dodge Journey.

Police say the intersection was uncontrolled, meaning there are no active traffic signals or stop/yield signs.

"Idaho law generally requires a driver to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle approaching from the driver’s right when the vehicles enter or approach the intersection at approximately the same time," police noted in a press release. "Drivers must also operate at a safe speed, remain alert, and use due care to avoid a collision."

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One student was evaluated by medics at the scene.

The official cause remains under investigation.

