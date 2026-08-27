Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodTwin Falls

Actions

Crash involving school bus leaves two people hospitalized in Twin Falls

Twin Falls Bus Crash
Photo courtesy Jacob Dizon / KMVT
Twin Falls Bus Crash
Posted
and last updated

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A crash involving a school bus sent two people to the hospital in Twin Falls on Thursday morning.

It happened just before 8am at the intersection of Jackson Street and Shoup Avenue.

That's where a school bus carrying 11 students collided with a Dodge Journey.

Police say the intersection was uncontrolled, meaning there are no active traffic signals or stop/yield signs.

"Idaho law generally requires a driver to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle approaching from the driver’s right when the vehicles enter or approach the intersection at approximately the same time," police noted in a press release. "Drivers must also operate at a safe speed, remain alert, and use due care to avoid a collision."

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One student was evaluated by medics at the scene.

The official cause remains under investigation.

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Joey Martin

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Lorien Nettleton