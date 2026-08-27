Crash involving school bus leaves two people hospitalized in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A crash involving a school bus sent two people to the hospital in Twin Falls on Thursday morning.
It happened just before 8am at the intersection of Jackson Street and Shoup Avenue.
That's where a school bus carrying 11 students collided with a Dodge Journey.
Police say the intersection was uncontrolled, meaning there are no active traffic signals or stop/yield signs.
"Idaho law generally requires a driver to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle approaching from the driver’s right when the vehicles enter or approach the intersection at approximately the same time," police noted in a press release. "Drivers must also operate at a safe speed, remain alert, and use due care to avoid a collision."
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One student was evaluated by medics at the scene.
The official cause remains under investigation.