Civic Reporter tool lets residents communicate with Twin Falls authorities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls has launched a new citizen reporting portal, giving residents the ability to report issues directly to the city using their phone or computer.

The tool is called Civic Reporter, and it aims to give residents the ability to communicate with city authorities 24/7. Currently, Civic Reporter will allow users to report issues in the categories of Sewer, Street, Water, and Pressurized Irrigation.

“Our hope is that Civic Reporter increases civic responsibility, reporting, and community engagement,” said Kennedy Esume, Senior GIS Technician with the City of Twin Falls.

Categories will be added to Civic Reported as the tool continues development.