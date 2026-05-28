Cattle shot and killed in desert north of Wendell over Memorial Day weekend

WENDELL, Idaho — Several cattle were shot and killed on a grazing allotment in the desert north of Wendell over Memorial Day weekend, prompting a criminal investigation.

The Gooding County Sheriff and the Idaho State Department of Brand Inspection are now investigating.

HEAR FROM ONE RANCHING FAMILY AFFECTED BY THE FELONY CRIME:

Cattle shot and killed north of Wendell over Memorial Day weekend

Dan Webb, of Webb Cattle Company, said his operation has about 350 cattle and calves grazing in the area. On Saturday, they found a dead cow that had clearly been shot.

"So they had shot her … it was a small caliber, and it must've been a semi-automatic, cause there was like six or eight," Webb said.

Three other Webb cattle had also died recently. The family did not initially suspect foul play, but after finding the cow with clear gunshot wounds, they went back to examine the others.

"Yeah, it's bad that they killed that shooting with a small caliber gun. It wasn't — it didn't die right away," Webb said. "Shooting is bad enough, but then to add the pain of a slow death to the deal."

Stevia Webb, Dan's mother and co-owner of Webb Cattle Company, estimated the losses at around $12,000.

"This was about a $12,000 loss and I believe that's a felony, so I hope someone presents some information on who is doing this," Stevia Webb said.

While she wants justice, she said she tries not to dwell on the grief.

"Well, we don't get too emotional because it happens in this business. And as an old vet said that if you have livestock, you have dead stock, so we just kinda remember that and carry on," Webb said.

State Brand Inspector Cody Burlile said both livestock theft and livestock destruction are felonies under Idaho state code. Burlile also said there is typically an uptick in wanton cattle shootings in the spring, but that this year has seen more than normal.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Gooding County Sheriff. The Idaho Cattle Association is offering a reward for information leading to a conviction.

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