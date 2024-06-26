Cat intake suspended at Twin Falls Animal Shelter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is suspending intake of cats following a ringworm outbreak at the shelter.

In an announcement shared on Wednesday, June 26, the People for Pets animal shelter in the city said they need to quarantine the cats in order to stop the spread.

The statement shared by the shelter read, "Effective immediately Twin Falls Animal Shelter People for Pets MVHS inc. is halting all cat intakes for the foreseeable future. We are currently battling an outbreak of ringworm and to help stop the spread of disease we need to quarantine the area our cat intake is in. Being able to quarantine and halt intake will reduce euthanasia and spread of disease to new intakes. We will be handling emergency drop-offs on a case-by-case basis."

The shelter asks anyone with questions or concerns to contact shelter staff at info@people4pets.com or by calling 208-736-2299.