Candlelight vigil in Twin Falls honors woman shot by ICE agents in Minnesota

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A candlelight vigil was held at City Park to honor Renee Good, the woman shot by federal ICE agents in Minnesota. Around 50 people gathered despite blustery conditions to express their concerns about the incident.

"If you are a citizen who opposes what ICE is doing, you are now in danger of being shot in your own vehicle," said Don Morishita, who addressed the crowd with brief remarks.

Tamara Martinez Anderson attended the vigil and shared her emotional response to the shooting.

"It was very heartbreaking to see someone who looked very much like myself, and someone who cares about the immigrants in our communities who was there to warn others who might be in danger, going through an experience like this, and being killed for her values and her beliefs and her care about her community," Martinez Anderson said.

Morishita expressed his belief that the incident could have been handled differently.

"What happened yesterday in Minneapolis was just wrong in so many ways, this is something that could've been handled so differently," Morishita said.

He also criticized what he sees as a shift in the Trump administration's immigration enforcement approach.

"Through his whole campaign, and even after he became president, [he said] that we were going to go after only those who have committed these crimes, these rapists, murderers, drug dealers, traffickers. And instead, he's going after everyone," Morishita said.

The vigil concluded with a two-minute moment of silence for reflection before attendees dispersed in the cold weather.

